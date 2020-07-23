Water flows into Palabana’s Chipalesa

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Chongwe

THE jubilation was understandable.

The people had never had access to safe drinking water throughout their lives in Palabana’s Chipalesa B in Chongwe district.

It is estimated that 4.8 million Zambians lack regular access to clean water, and 6.6 million have no access to adequate sanitation facilities.

The people of Chipalesa area were among those who were socially excluded until Savenda Group of Companies came to their aid by sinking a borehole and providing a tank and a tank stand last week.

“These people at Savenda don’t know what they have done. God should bless them,” said an elated 23-year-old Loyce Koka.

“From today, we will even start buying white clothes and napkins.

We were not doing so because they could easily get soiled by the dirty water we have been using.”

Until Savenda sank the borehole, the people in Chipalesa B, which has a population of about 500 people, were drawing water from a shallow well which they were sharing with goats and cattle.

The well was a remnant of the Mwalubuli stream, which dried up many years ago.

Koka explained that the water from the well was not even enough and, as such, not everyone could afford to access it on a daily basis.

When people had drawn water, the level could go down and the rest had to wait until around 16:00 hours for the level to come up.

"We really suffered," added Koka, a mother of two. "No one was thinking about sinking us a borehole until Savenda came to