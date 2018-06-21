Water blues in Kwamwena, Vorna and Ndeke

Dear editor,

WE RESIDENTS have experienced water problems due to the fact that Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company has failed to give piped water to the residents of the area.It is ridiculous for the residents to continue without water as if this is free and, moreover, Millenium Challenge Account has already done its part.

Could our Member of Parliament Honourable Japhen Mwakalombe to please push this sluggish water utility to bring water to these townships.

We are fed up of the delay.

JULIUS KAZEMBE

Lusaka