Water blues hit Chongwe

ALVIN CHIINGA, Chongwe

MARY Tembo who lives right in the central business district of Chongwe says she does not remember the last time she had proper sleep since June when the Chongwe River dried up. She wakes up early to look for water.

Her house is connected to the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) supply line which is now dry.

The water utility company stopped pumping water to the community of Chongwe mid-June when the River completely dried up.

“I wake up very early in the morning trying to beat the queues which have been the order of the day now. We usually get water here (Clinic borehole) though sometimes they close it,” she said.

Levy Buti, a teacher in Rufunsa at Nyampande Primary School but resides in Chongwe has also been caught up in the water crisis that has hit Chongwe.

Mr Buti was found with two 20 litre containers looking for a borehole to draw water from. He is adversely affected as well. CLICK TO READ MORE