ALEX NJOVU and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NATIONAL team striker Emmanuel Chabula says Zambians are yet to see his best.

And Chipolopolo interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi said he rested Chabula during the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) last round return fixture against eSwatini because he did not perform to the expectation of the technical bench.