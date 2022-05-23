Watch out for Comoros

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka, Kitwe

HAVING reached the last 16 at the delayed 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations, Comoros Islands are bubbling with confidence ahead of the 2023 qualifying race which has Ivory Coast and Zambia being favourites to finish in the top-two positions. Comoros defied football hierarchy beating Ghana 3-2 to finish third in Group C and qualify for the last 16 as one of the four best third finishers. Morocco topped the group with seven points, two better than Gabon, while Ghana were tailenders with a point. Hosts Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 in a last 16 clash in Yaounde but the latter won the hearts of many African soccer fans for their determination. Having made a maiden appearance at the continental championship, Comoros coach Younes Zerdouk said Zambia should expect a tough match on June 7 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. Zerdouk said in an interview from Moroni over the weekend that Zambia is a great team but should brace for a tiring 90 minutes. "We qualified only once in our history for the Africa Cup and it was a feat for us. Zambia is a great team and has already won the Africa Cup in 2012," he said. "You know when you have done something great, you are always expected to do it again. It's exactly the same for us, but doing it again is much harder." The Frenchman of Moroccan descent said all the teams in Group H are strong and Comoros players need to be at their best to finish top. With Ivory Coast assured of a slot at the 2023 finals as hosts, Zambia, Comoros and Lesotho will fight for the remaining ticket. "All African teams have