‘Waste food could feed 48m people’

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka
THE Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says crops which go to waste due to poor storage facilities could feed about 48 million people in sub-Saharan Africa.
Post-harvest loss refers to a reduction in the quality and quantity of food such as cereals, fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and milk, between the farm and the point-of-sale before consumption.
According to FAO estimates issued in a statement on Friday, post-harvest losses is expected to reach up to 20 percent for cereals, 30 percent for dairy and fish while fruit and vegetables, it will be around 40 percent
