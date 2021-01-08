Warriors waylay Bankers on return

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE SUPER Division returns for the first time since the turn of the calendar with only one match involving seven-time champions Zanaco who will be seeking to shoot to the summit with a win over Kabwe Warriors.

There is no doubt that surprise leaders Prison Leopards will be rooting for their townmates so that they can maintain their hold on top position which they took over with a 2-0 win over champions Nkana in what was the last game of 2020.

Zanaco go into the match third on the table with 18 points, two behind leaders Leopards and know that a win against a somewhat inconsistent Warriors will send them top.

However, the game will not be a straight forward affair especially that Zanaco will be missing some key players up front who are with the national team in Cameroon preparing for the African Nations Championship which starts on January 16.

The club’s highest scorers Rodger Kola and Moses Phiri are on national duty thus coach Chris Kaunda will have to fall on back-up strikers such as CLICK TO READ MORE