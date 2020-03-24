Warriors suspend training

MULWANDA LUPIYA , CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Ndola, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Kabwe Warriors are not taking any chances in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and have decided to suspend training altogether.

Last week the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) suspended the Super Division and Absa Cup af ter the country reported two cases of coronavirus from a couple who visited France.

But, rather than hold closed-door training sessions, Warriors, who are perched seventh in the league with 34 points, eight behind leaders Forest Rangers, and were scheduled to take on NAPSA Stars in the Absa Cup over the weekend, have opted not to train at all.

Warriors announced in a statement posted on their Facebook page that the decision to suspend training is in line with CLICK TO READ MORE