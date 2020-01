MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

WARRIORS 2 ZESCO 1

WITH the match headed for a stalemate, substitute Heritier Nkonko jumped the highest to meet a Jimmy Ndhlovu corner at death to condemn Zesco United to defeat in a rescheduled Week 17 match at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Zesco missed the chance to dislodge Nkana from the summit of the Super Division log following the defeat.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/