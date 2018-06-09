Warriors, Power in top weekend clash

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH 11 league titles between them, Kabwe Warriors and Power Dynamos will today renew their rivalry as the Super Division enters Week 16.This match, billed for Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe, is the top of the bill this weekend.

Nkwazi will hold on to third position if they beat Nkana at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka while Kitwe United will target taking advantage of inconsistent Zanaco.