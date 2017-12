ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Kabwe Warriors have parted company with coach Elijah Chikwanda and his assistant, Levy Chabala.

Chikwanda and Chabala joined Warriors in July this year to replace Kampamba Chintu and Humphrey Malikoni, respectively.

Warriors chairman Hayden Dingwall confirmed in Kabwe yesterday that the contracts of the two coaches will not be renewed.