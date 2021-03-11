‘Warriors better than Chipolopolo’

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

BY the time Zambia play Zimbabwe in the last qualifying game for the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, it could be all over for the Chipolopolo, who are currently bottom of Group H, in the event that they fail to beat Algeria and other results go against them.

But whatever the case, Zimbabwe believes they have an edge over the Chipolopolo as well as the Zebras of Botswana and should be favourites to qualify alongside Algeria from the group for the continental showpiece.

Zambia have three points while Zimbabwe and Botswana are on five and four points respectively, with already-qualified Algeria on 10.

The Chipolopolo will host Algeria on March 25 in a penultimate Group H fixture before travelling to Zimbabwe five days later