Warring factions sign ceasefire

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOR those that felt uneasy going into the weekend, you can ease up now and grab a drink from the fridge and the remote control as you enjoy some European football while waiting for the local action on the pitch to resume next

week.

It is signed, sealed and delivered.

Off the pitch, there has been plenty of action, some of it draining.

But the good news, at least for now, is that the threat of a ban from world soccer governing body FIFA is not expected to fall on Zambia, not just now anyway.

For the first time since football was embroiled in wrangles, a ceasefire was reached yesterday that saw all parties involved sign a consent agreement that led to the withdrawal of court cases against the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

The ceasefire culminated from a meeting on Thursday that was called by Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga and chaired by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe

with special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe in attendance.