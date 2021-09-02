Wanted cop back

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FORMER Western Province Commissioner of Police Fanwell Siandenge’s reintegration back in society was completed yesterday following his appointment as Deputy Inspector General of Police for Special Duties at State House. Mr Siandenge, who had a bounty of K100,000 on his head after being put on the wanted list in August 2016 for aggravated robbery, is the latest to be appointed to public office by President Hakainde Hichilema. He was sworn in yesterday at State House alongside Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner-General Frederick Chilukutu who replaces Dr Chisela Chileshe.

Mr Chilukutu, who has been recalled from retirement, was Deputy Commissioner General for Operations to Percy Chato in 2018. His former position is now occupied by Kuyomba Bwalya, who was previously officer-in-charge for Mwembeshi Correctional Facility. Wallace Chakawa is the new senior private secretary at State House where he replaces Daniel Siwo.

“What you have been given is an opportunity to serve the people, not the power to do what you want,” President Hakainde Hichilema told the new appointees at State House. “You have a rare opportunity to CLICK TO READ MORE