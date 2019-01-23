Wanga Zulu talks about being ‘mai guru’

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

PLAYING mai guru (first wife), a mother figure to her husband’s other five wives, was not going to be a challenge for Wanga Zulu, alias Junza, who has done TV series and commercials for over 15 years.

Wanga signed up for her first TV series, Brothers, in 2003. Thereafter she featured in a number of movies – both drama and series, adverts and musical videos.

When she responded to a MUVI TV advert for the Brothers series, ‘lo and behold’, she was picked for the main character of Lindiwe Mawele, a role she was to execute with excellence, earning the moniker Mrs Mawele.

The years of acting and doing radio drama for BBC were apparently preparing her for a bigger role of mai guru in Mpala, Zambezi Magic's drama series in which she features as the first of Nguzu's six wives.