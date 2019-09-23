Wanderers too mighty for Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA and DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 2 WANDERERS 3

MUFULIRA Wanderers yesterday revived their Mighty touch of the 1960s and 70s when they edged rivals Nkana in a Super Division Week Three encounter which left coach Beston Chambeshi criticising his defenders.

“It is a sad defeat. Conceding three goals in one game and the third game of the season is not good. We thought we would beat Wanderers considering that they have been losing,” Chambeshi said after the match.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/