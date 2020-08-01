Wanderers relegated, NAPSA go top

KITWE/LUSAKA/KABWE – WITH the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) indicating that Week 27 fixtures will be the final games of the 2019/2020 season, it means legendary side Mufulira Wanderers, basement side Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) and Nakambala Leopards have been relegated from the Super Division.

Bottom-placed KYSA are on 14 points at par with Wanderers while Nakambala are three points better. This

means that even if they were to win their next two games, they will not catch Nkwazi, who are 28 points and just outside the relegation spot.

Among the teams in the drop zone, only Kansanshi Dynamos have a mathematical chance of surviving the drop should they win their last two games while those above them drop points.

NAPSA Stars, meanwhile, shot to the top of the Super Division log following their 2-0 victory over determined Buildcon at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.