Walter reports Nkana

ALEX NJOVU, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

STRIKER Walter Bwalya has reported Super Division side Nkana to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) over US$56,000 (about K700, 000) the club owes him.

Bwalya, who is on the books of Egyptian side El Gouna, wants Nkana to pay him US$20,000 for image rights, US$20,000 transfer fee and US$16,000 salary balance.

Bwalya’s manager Paricha Chikoye said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the Congolese-born striker wants Nkana to pay him the money READ MORE