ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

A 27-YEAR-OLD man died yesterday while two others sustained injuries after part of a wall of a building under construction at Woodlands Stadium collapsed on them.

Codrine Shimayoba met his fate when part of the wall collapsed on him as Liege Africa, the company contracted to do some works at the stadium, was demolishing old walls around the area where a Hungry Lion outlet will be built.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/