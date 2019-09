STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FIFTEEN years ago, Zambia, under the watchful eye of Kalusha Bwalya, defied odds beating Congo-Brazzaville 3-2 in a 2006 Germany World Cup qualifier at Alphonse Massamba- D├ębat Stadium.

Striker Collins Mbesuma was the hero netting a hat-trick on October 10, 2004.