Walk into past glory, pain

MARGARET CHISANGA, Washington DC

AS THE Delta Airlines plane touches down at Washington Dulles International Airport, United States of America (USA), I begin searching for a US marine.

I have watched enough NCIS [Naval Criminal Investigative Service] series to conjure up an image of what a US armed forces personnel should look like and my goal is to find one to help me navigate Washington Dulles International Airport, my entry point into the USA.

The airport is located in the eastern part of the country, in Loudoun and Fairfax counties in Virginia State. At a distance of 26 miles west of downtown Washington D.C, it is the closest international airport to my first destination on this global reporting tour.

Organised by the United States Foreign Press Centre, which is part of the Department of State's Bureau of Global Public Affairs, the tour is designed to help foreign media have a more deepened understanding of United States policy and American values. This particular tour has a focus on water, and is themed Water: Creating a More Water-Secure Future.