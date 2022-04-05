Wada wins mini-league with Ferroviaro

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WEDSON Nyirenda, who prides himself in at least delivering a trophy wherever he goes as coach, has picked up his first silverware since re-joining Mozambican club Ferroviaro Beira.

The former Chipolopolo coach led Ferroviaro to gold during a mini-league which precedes the main league in Mozambique. This comes barely four months after joining them having left financially beleaguered Super League team Lusaka Dynamos, whom he had led to the ABSA Cup title last season.

Nyirenda’s team beat Estrella Vermelho 3-0 to claim first position on Sunday.

The competition attracted 10 clubs, among them Clube Desportivo da Beira, Estrella Vermhehlo, Clube Sporting of Beira, Textile de Pungue and Futbol Clube da Beira.

Nyirenda said in an interview yesterday that the victory is a sign that the team is getting better by the day.

He said he started a rebuilding process of the team by introducing new young players to the CLICK TO READ MORE