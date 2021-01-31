Wada urges Chipolopolo to be positive against Morocco

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

FORMER national team coach Wedson Nyirenda says Zambia is capable of beating African Nations Championship (CHAN) defending champions Morocco if the team adopt a positive attitude in this evening’s game.

Nyirenda, who led Zambia to the 2018 CHAN tournament, which hosts Morocco won, said the team do not need to overrate the champions but treat them like any other team.

“Yes, Morocco are favourite but we can upset them if we can only believe in ourselves,” he said. “We have played Arabs before and we emerged victors. The coach only needs to plan to suit their type of play.”

Nyirenda said that he has faith in the technical bench led by coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic to lead Zambia to the semi-finals.

"This is when the tournament has begun and