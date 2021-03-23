Wada tips team to beat Arabs

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

COACH Wedson Nyirenda, who guided Zambia to back to back victories over Algeria in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, says the Chipolopolo must take the game to the visitors in Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier from the first whistle while cautiously defending.

Nyirenda, popularly known as Wada Wada, said Zambia being at home should dictate play throughout the match.

“This is surely our stroke for survival from the 2022 AfCON chop. First of all, we should plan well. And today [yesterday] being three days before the D-day, I’m sure Micho [Zambia coach] had already planned out the strategy to bring down the Algerians. Secondly, do we have a programme supporting our plan? This, too, I know the coach has done. That’s why they’re already in camp,” he said.

Nyirenda is impressed with preparations both on and outside the pitch.

"Deep into the park, we must take the game to the Algerians, though very cautious with our proactive defending. We are home and we should be seen to be dictating play from the first whistle to the last. The North Africans will be here to frustrate us having won the seat already. That makes it even better for us. They are tactically disciplined; therefore, it will take a lot of our own discipline and