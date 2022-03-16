Wada remembers ‘daddy’ RB

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MATHEWS KABAMBA, LUCY LUMBE

Lusaka, Kitwe

FORMER national team coach Wedson Nyirenda is regarded as one of the country’s top local coaches.

When he looks back at his coaching career, which has involved trophies almost everywhere he has been, he pays tribute to late fourth President Rupiah Banda.

The former City of Lusaka, Zanaco, Zesco United, Green Buffaloes and Lusaka Dynamos coach says Banda played a vital role in his early days on the technical bench.

For Nyirenda, Banda was like his dad.

“Daddy Rupiah Banda cherished, inspired and encouraged most of us sportsmen, especially football personalities,” the Mozambique-based coach told Sports Mail.

“I was one of those who interacted with him many times. And everytime we met, he would tell me, ‘Wedson, mwana wanga [my son], continue with your works’. He would go on and remind me of how he had enjoyed seeing me on the pitch with my elder brother Stone.”

Stone played at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where he contributed a goal as Zambia drew 2-all with Iraq in the group stage. At that time, Banda was Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-chairman for administration to David Phiri, who had travelled with the team to South Korea.

Nyirenda recalls that in 2002, when Chiparamba Youth Football Academy was invited to the Gothia Cup, the world’s largest youth football tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden, Banda’s son, Nenani, with whom they used to run the country’s first properly organised academy, approached City of Lusaka for permission so that he could help drill the team at the competition.

"I accepted and we went to Sweden. Nenani and dad RB had arranged for me to be attached to Orgryte on attachment after the tournament," he said. "The team [Chiparamba] finished in the semis and we played the third and fourth play-off. Then I remained at