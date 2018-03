MOSCO CHINYANTA, Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Wedson Nyirenda has recalled midfielder Cletus Chama for the four-nation tournament billed for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The event set for March 21-24 will feature Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa and hosts Zambia.

Chama of Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos has not featured for the national team since last July.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/