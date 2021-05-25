Wada, Numba nod cap on foreign players

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

Zambian Super League coaches have welcomed the move by delegates at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to introduce a foreign player quota system for the league.

On Saturday, delegates voted in favour of the move, which will see clubs only allowed to register five foreign players in the league during a football season.

The move brings to an end what has been a long standing debate on the influx of foreign players in the local league, which some have argued was affecting the quality of players at the national team.

Speaking on Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka Dynamos’ coach Wedson Nyirenda said the move was long overdue adding that having too many foreign players had affected the quality of football in the country.

"If you remember, I am the first man who was advocating for that, I was national coach and