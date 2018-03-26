Wada looking for team

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NATIONAL team coach Wedson Nyirenda has identified lack of unity in the team as one of the reasons why the Chipolopolo are failing to record positive results.

Soccer fans have singled out Fashion Sakala, who has graduated to the senior team after impressing with the under-20, for being eager to go it alone at the expense of well-positioned teammates.

"I think it's not only Fashion Sakala we're talking about [here], there are many of our players who want to hold on to the ball unnecessarily and that way I think you invite your opponents to close in," Nyirenda said.