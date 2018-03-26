Football

Wada looking for team

March 26, 2018
1 Min Read
CRESTFALLEN Lazarus Kambole (right) leaves the podium after collecting the runners-up medal following defeat against South Africa on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
NATIONAL team coach Wedson Nyirenda has identified lack of unity in the team as one of the reasons why the Chipolopolo are failing to record positive results.
Soccer fans have singled out Fashion Sakala, who has graduated to the senior team after impressing with the under-20, for being eager to go it alone at the expense of well-positioned teammates.
“I think it’s not only Fashion Sakala we’re talking about [here], there are many of our players who want to hold on to the ball unnecessarily and that way I think you invite your opponents to close in,” Nyirenda said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

