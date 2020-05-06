Wada feels vindicated over Daka

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

NOTHING is guaranteed when a football manager calls up a youngster to the squad for a crucial game – it is usually a major gamble, one on which only the most fearless punters would put their bets.

Sometimes it pays off, sometimes it does not.

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson tried it. He named a fresh-faced 17-year-old Theo Walcott, who had never played for English side Arsenal in the Premiership, in his 2006 World Cup squad. Eriksson thought the teenager’s pace could exploit spaces when games open up. None of that happened and Walcott remains an average player.

But in 1958, Brazil coach Vicente Feola took a gamble with a 17-year-old Pele by taking him to the World Cup despite the