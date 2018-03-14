Wada calls 8 pros

DIANA CHIPEPO, ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NATIONAL team coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned eight foreign-based players ahead of the four-nation tournament kicking off next Thursday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Nyirenda has called the Austria-based duo of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu and Belgium-based midfielder Emmanuel Banda.

Also returning to the squad is Spartak Moscow II forward Fashion Sakala.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/