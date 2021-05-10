Wada blows his top

ALEX NJOVU, Independence Stadium

Choma

EAGLES 2 DYNAMOS 0

THIS is not what Lusaka Dynamos envisaged when they picked up the ABSA Cup a few weeks ago. The idea was to mount a challenge on the league title or at worst finish second. But now it appears even a top-four place may be out of reach.

But coach Wedson Nyirenda has some concerns. After losing to Green Eagles yesterday, he accused referee Evans Mulenga of being biased against his team. The complaint did not end there. He also accused some journalists of not reporting complaints from visiting coaches to Independence Stadium.

“I am very disappointed,” Nyirenda said. “This is a disgrace to Zambian football. Every time the referees are the same here at Eagles and I know some media here who have been given something just to come and write.

“Have you seen what has been happening? We were playing under pressure from the referee but when you go to write, for you it is just okay, they have just won fairly. It has to change. Football has to change in Zambia. I went out and I came back, things are just going bad.”

Nyirenda, who confronted both the match officials and commissioner after the game, singled out Mulenga as being extremely biased.

“I have never seen a referee like him,” he said. “This is just too much in click to read more