Vulnerable girls to get free pads

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Open Community Schools (ZOCs) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with iSanitize for the provision of menstrual hygiene kits to girls from poor households.

The MoU, which covers a years, will also contribute to dissemination of educational information on menstrual hygiene, general hygiene, sanitation and increase attendance of girls in school.

“We are glad to join hands with iSanitize and we look forward to working towards addressing the many challenges the learners, especially girls, face in schools,” ZOCs deputy executive director Cleopatra Muma said.

Ms Muma said the partnership will address the challenge of menstrual hygiene, which has seen many girls, especially those from poor households miss class due to inability to afford sanitary towels.

She said promoting menstrual hygiene is a step towards safeguarding the dignity, bodily integrity and opportunities for girls to excel in their education.