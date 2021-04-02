Vubwi avocado project bearing fruits

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE K70 million National Avocado and Fruits Project (NAFP) is empowering 400 farmers in Vubwi, Eastern Province, to boost food security through crop diversification.

NAFP manager Lytone Kanowa said the project will help farmers to think beyond maize production.

Mr Kanowa said venturing into fruit growing will improve food security and income status of farmers in rural areas.

He said an interview yesterday that about 400 hectares will have 140,000 avocado seedlings by 2025.

“The project runs from 2019 to 2025 with a budget of K70 million. So far we have secured a K3 million grant from Government,” Mr Kanowa said.

Out of the K3 million, Government this year released K750,000 towards the