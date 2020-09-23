News

Voters register in numbers

September 23, 2020
1 Min Read
A Ndeke resident having her finger prints taken at Ndeke Secondary School, during the voter registration replacement exercise in Kitwe. PICTURE: NKOMBO KACHEMBA.

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
BARELY a day after the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) launched the online voter pre-registration platform, over 16,000 people have submitted their applications.
The platform enables eligible voters to submit their details for registration and later collect their voter’s card at designated centres once the exercise starts.
Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano has described the pre-registration so far as extremely successful.
Mr Nshindano said this yesterday during a joint press briefing by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya and CLICK TO READ MORE



