Voters register in numbers

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

BARELY a day after the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) launched the online voter pre-registration platform, over 16,000 people have submitted their applications.

The platform enables eligible voters to submit their details for registration and later collect their voter’s card at designated centres once the exercise starts.

Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano has described the pre-registration so far as extremely successful.

Mr Nshindano said this yesterday during a joint press briefing by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya and