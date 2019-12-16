Voters anxious to know whether parley seats must go up or not

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will in August 2021 hold her general elections to select leaders that will govern the country for five years.

The holding of elections in the past has been characterised by a number of challenges. These include, among others, bad weather that affects the delivery of ballot papers from one place to the other, inaccessible areas, mainly in the rural far-flung regions, and the vastness of some constituencies. These challenges are known to trigger voter apathy.

In an effort to ensure a smooth election and make it easy for the majority of citizens get to the polling stations, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) embarked on the delimitation exercise in July 2019.

Delimitation is a process of demarcating electoral boundaries of constituencies, wards and polling districts.

Delimitation essentially means revising and redrawing boundaries and size of each constituency to roughly represent an equal number of people or population. For this exercise to take place, a delimitation commission is set up for the exercise.

After the delimitation exercise was completed at district level, ECZ embarked on the provincial delimitation exercise in October 2019