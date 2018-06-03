Vote for Langa

JACK ZIMBA, Chilanga

WITH only two days before the parliamentary by-election in Chilanga, political players are making final touches in their campaigns to woo voters.The Chilanga parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Member of Parliament, Keith Mukata, was convicted for murder.

Yesterday, President Lungu addressed hundreds of supporters at Chinyanja Primary School in Westwood area, urging them to vote for PF candidate Maria Langa, whom he described as a “veteran of Chilanga with a proven record”.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/