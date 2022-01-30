Volunteer teachers to get paid through grants

CATHERINE BWALYA,Choma

GOVERNMENT has made a provision for teachers working as volunteers in public schools to be paid some emoluments under the free education grant, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for administration Noriana Muneku has said. Ms Muneku said school administrators have been given authority to spend up to 20 percent of the free education grant on emoluments for school employees who are not on the government payroll.

She said when she launched the Guidelines for Utilisation of Funds in schools under the ‘Education For All’ policy that those covered in the 20 percent are cleaners, security guards and volunteering teachers. “But let me hasten to caution all school administrators that payment of all emoluments should be within what is provided in CLICK TO READ MORE