‘Volleyball on the beach’

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

THE Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) has granted Zambia rights to host the Beach Volleyball Fourth Leg this coming July. Zambia will also host the 2022 edition of the CAVB Zone Six Senior Indoor Club Championship in December.

The Beach Volleyball Fourth Leg will run from July 20-25 while the Zone Six Championship is slated for December 11-22.

Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) general secretary Gift Chisekela confirmed the development. "Arising from this, as a board we will engage relevant institutions and an update will be given later," he said. Chisekela also said ZAVA is proud of Zambia's envoys at the just-ended Indoor Championship in Maputo, Mozambique, where the country was represented by Prison Leopards in the women's category with Nkwazi and University of Zambia (UNZA) who minted bronze playing in the men's section. "Allow us to congratulate the University of Zambia men's volleyball team for winning their maiden Zone Six Senior Indoor Club Championship bronze medal and making it second year back-to-back finishing on the podium after Indeni also won bronze in Malawi in the 2019 edition," he said. "Well done also to our sole women's representative Prison Leopards for their fourth-place finish in their maiden appearance. We can't forget Nkwazi volleyball team for their consistency in the club championship since their podium finish in 2016 in Namibia." Chisekela thanked the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), UNZA management, Zambia Police and Zambia Correctional Service for the support in ensuring that the teams made it to Maputo. "We shall be failing in