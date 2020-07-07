Volatile exchange affects capital market growth

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

HIGH inflation and volatile exchange have negatively affected the performance of the capital markets in the last nine months.

Currently, the Kwacha is trading in the range of K17.90 and K18.20 on the bid and offer respectively, while inflation rate is standing at 15.9 percent.

Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) chief executive officer Phillip Chitalu said the stability of the exchange and inflation rates is key to the performance of capital markets.

“Long-term investments are of concern for most investors due to the current inflation rate as capital was eroded within a short period of time.

“Capital markets do not operate in a vacuum. They get affected by the macro situation of a particular environment such as inflation and CLICK TO READ MORE