Virus wreaks event industry

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

MARRIAGE celebrations in Lusaka have been limited to few attendees following the outbreak of COVID-19, affecting business operations, wedding venue owners have said.

Olamide Gardens director Nomsa Mwape said in an interview that she was scheduled to host four weddings in April and eight in May, but they have been postponed, resulting in the couples being refunded.

“The postponements have really hit our businesses hard because we now have to pay back our clients and, as you know, nobody keeps money lying around,” Ms Mwape said.

Similarly, Plush Gardens director Ireen Musona said she had four weddings booked for April, but they have all been postponed.

Meanwhile, Marlene Schultz of Blush Gardens said some weddings that were expected to be held in May have been cancelled.

“Some couples are monitoring the situation to see if there will be a lockdown before they can commit to booking other dates for their weddings,” Ms Schultz said.

And Ms Malala Hamanyati, who runs a décor business, said all her clients have postponed their wedding events where she was expected to provide décor services.