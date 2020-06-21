Virtual clubbing, drinking in the new normal

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

NIGHTLIFE looks completely different these days, all because of coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Nightclub and bar patrons have taken things to another level to keep the fun going.

Most revellers do so through shaking up cocktails at home, ordering booze through a phone call, turning up Bluetooth speakers to listen to a virtual DJ on Instagram live, Facebook live and others use Zoom to chat with friends and share the fun.

Many revellers have refused to live the life of just ‘close your eyes and try remembering the last time you were in the club’.

They have actualised it using various social media platforms.

At Northmead, some revellers were seen virtually linking up with friends in Woodlands and Ibex Hill just to show how a Friday looked like.

“We cannot allow the disease to separate us, even during this COVID-19 we still meet virtually and share the fun. COVID-19 cannot defeat us. Yes it has separated us but not defeated us,” Joe Kaumba, nicknamed Small, a reveller at Northmead said.

Using social media has been the closest revellers have gotten to the club during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put the global nightlife scene on pause.

“The cacophony of music and aimless chatter, the warmth of bodies dancing around you, and the drinks strong enough to CLICK TO READ MORE