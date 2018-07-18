Violence can’t win one power, says Sikota

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

VETERAN politician and freedom fighter Sikota Wina says those who think they will ascend to power by engaging in political violence are deceiving themselves because Zambians are peaceful.Mr Wina has condemned perpetrators of political violence that has characterised campaigns for next week’s mayoral, council chairperson and local government by-elections.

"Violence does not give anyone power. It only destroys the country," he said.