‘Vindanda’ set for premiere

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

VINDANDA, a movie based on a real life story by Owas Ray Mwape starring the likes of Zodwa Khumalo, Innocent Kalaluka, Mwiza Nzila, Hope Nkonje, Adorah Mwape, Kangwa Longe and Chilala Mainza, is set for a red carpet premiere a week on Monday at Nu Metro, Arcades in Lusaka.

The movie, which also features Emmanuel Musonda, Mukupa Chitalu, Philomena Nyirenda and Owas, who co-wrote the storyline with Adorah and directed it, will premiere under the theme afro centric.

The movie tells a story of a pretty village girl Chiwila (Zodwa) who had a talent in dancing. She is so passionate about dancing and in the process breaks some of the rules. Eventually, she falls in love with a young man Mwiche (Emmanuel) who comes from Lusaka and impregnates her although she eventually gets married to another man (Mukupa).