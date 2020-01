PRISCILLA MWILA and ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

A WOMAN of Lusaka has been arrested for allegedly running away with K21,000 she borrowed from a village banking group.

Bertha Mwiika, 42, of Ng'ombe Township, was arrested about 160kms away in Rufunsa district on Sunday around 17:30 hours.