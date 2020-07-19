Village banker ordered to pay back loan

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

VILAGE banking matters were brought to court on Tuesday after a member failed to pay back K5,450 she borrowed from her savings group.

Nganga Mukatimuyi, of Maramba Township, appeared in the Livingstone Local Court following a law suit by Mbwainga Pumulo, of Highlands Township, for failing to pay back the money she borrowed in August 2019.

Pumulo said Mukatimuyi is liable to paying back K7,656,,,,, which includes interest to the savings group.

“After some savings, the money was reduced to K5,450, which is the balance she now owes. She was supposed to pay by November 21, 2019. She has not paid anything to clear that balance and there are no indications that she is going to pay the CLICK TO READ MORE