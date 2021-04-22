Victory not enough as NAPSA go out

ALEX NJOVU, Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

NAPSA 1 BERKANE 0

LOOKING back, it is not even the 5-1 loss to Cotonsport in Garoua 11 days ago that did the damage for NAPSA Stars in their Confederation Cup group stage campaign.

Instead, you have to go to the 2-all draw against Algerian side JS Kabylie and the 1-0 loss to Cotonsport at Heroes Stadium as the games that defined NAPSA’s progress or the lack of it from the group stage.

Victory over defending champions RS Berkane yesterday only meant both NAPSA and the Moroccans crashing out following Kabylie’s 2-1 win over 10-man Cotonsport away in Garoua which, thanks to their superior head-to-head record, moved them top of the standings with nine points.

You can write NAPSA coach Mohammed Fathi’s response even without talking to him – he is proud of the team because it is the first time playing continental.

Unfortunately for him, no one cares so much about such as almost everyone will be interested in who the winners are.

Midfielder Doisy Soko scored the solitary goal in the second half to ensure that the