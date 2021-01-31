Victoria Tembo: From music promoter to pastor

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

SHE is undeniably a strong force behind a number of shining stars in Zambia or call them celebrities.

She prides herself in having raised their profiles and cast them in the limelight.

Victoria Tembo is the silent but powerful name that propelled some of the celebrity names like songbird Mirriam Mukape, aka Mampi, and 2013 television reality show Big Brother winner Cherise Makubale.

Ms Tembo, who credits herself with having worked with several Zambian and international artistes, has over the years also worked with several other youths in various communities who have raised the Zambian flag higher.

She was Mampi’s manager for three years and managed Cherise after she emerged Big Brother winner.

Ms Tembo has also worked with musicians Wesley Chibambo, aka Dandy Crazy, Afunika, Jordan Katembula (JK) and Mark II.

"I created a platform for them through talent shows through which they were identified. I would invite them for events whenever we had events. I would also facilitate for performances of international artistes like Koffi Olomide, Fally Ipupa, Ferré Gora and JB Mpiana and