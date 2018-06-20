Victoria Kalima has left befitting legacy

Dear editor,

FORMER Minister of Gender and member of Parliament Victoria Kalima was put to rest last Saturday. Though she died at a relatively young age, she has certainly run her race and will be greatly missed by all progressive minds across the political divide.

During her time on earth, both in her private and public capacities, Ms Kalima left a befitting legacy that should be celebrated and emulated by all, especially the girl-child she held so dear.

She will forever be remembered for fighting for the rights of not only women, children, journalists but for unions as well.

Ms Kalima demonstrated that a person does not have to live into old age to leave their footprints for the benefit of others. Even within a short time like hers was on earth, it is possible to make a difference.

Let’s hope whoever takes over from her will endeavour to complete her unfinished projects as a way of keeping her memory alive.

Zambia has lost a gallant, committed, confident politician. She will be deeply missed. I am wishing comfort to her immediate and extended family and the Patriotic Front during this difficult time.

SYLVIA MUTALE

Lusaka