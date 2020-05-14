Victoria Falls in lone thunder

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

MAJESTIC and lonely. That is the best way to describe the Victoria Falls in its current state.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation on January 20, 2020, the falls, which is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, was on March 29 this year closed off from the public to mitigate a further spread of the virus.

The move came at the back of soaring cases of coronavirus infections and deaths globally.

Ironically, two days after being closed off, the falls, which had recently made headlines after becoming dry, recorded its highest volume of water in many years.

“On March 31, we recorded 4,289 cubic metres per second of water falling over the falls.

This is because of the abundant rainfall the country recorded this year,” says Victoria Falls site manager John Zulu.

In fact, according to Mr Zulu, the figure was half the record highest peak of 9,436 cubic metres per second of 1958, which almost had the Zesco Victoria Falls power plant submerged.

“This year has been a good year,” he says.

“What we have experienced this year compared to this time last year, there is a remarkable turn of events.”

As of April 20, the falls recorded 3,922 cubic metrics per second of water falling into the falls compared to 1,007 cubic metres per second this time last year.

“This is the highest we have recorded in 10 years.

The last time we had this much water was in