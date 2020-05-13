Vic Falls thunders back to life

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has ordered the reopening of the Victoria Falls to the public but with emphasis on strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures.

The reopening of one of the signature tourist attraction in the world is expected to revitalise the threatened economy of Livingstone, due to the devastating effects of coronavirus.

The head of State made the directive yesterday when he visited the falls